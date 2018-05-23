Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Brunswick.

The warning, which was issued on Wednesday afternoon at 2:13 p.m., covers Grand Lake and Queens County, as well as Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Very active afternoon in New Brunswick with severe thunderstorms sweeping south and heavy snow falling north. Entire province also under a frost advisory tonight. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/XXthfy3tFc — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 23, 2018

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued in 10 other communities.

According to the national forecaster, the thunderstorm is capable of producing very strong wind gusts and hail as large as nickles. Short but intense rainfall is also expected.

Environment Canada says a line of thunderstorms extending from just east of Fredericton to McAdam is moving southeast at about 60 kilometres per hour. Wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour were observed near Fredericton.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning states.

The forecaster says meteorologists are tracking the storm and are asking residents to continue to monitor alerts.

As well, NB Power is reporting outages affecting thousands of customers in the province because of the weather cell.