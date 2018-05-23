London Police identify alleged dog abuser

Police in London say a warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man who allegedly beat a dog.

Investigators say they were contacted last Thursday by concerned citizens who said they saw a man repeatedly striking a dog outside a home.

The incident was captured on video.

Investigators say they have been able to identify a suspect and a warrant has been issued, charging the man with willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

Police said on Monday that the dog in the video had been located and was in a safe environment.