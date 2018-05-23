Saskatoon weather outlook: rain on the way

Saskatoon will likely see showers overnight Wednesday, with a chance of them sticking around into early Thursday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

It was mainly sunny skies to start off your Wednesday, as we try to climb to our high of 30 degrees, feeling even warmer with the humidity.

Overnight, there will be increasing cloudiness and likely a few showers beginning around midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms with an expected low of 14 degrees.

Thursday

Those clouds will stick around, with a chance of showers early on Thursday. Temperature-wise, we’re expected to reach a high in the mid-20s.

Friday

Friday will see intervals of cloud and sunshine, with a chance of some stray showers in the day.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will start partly cloudy with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A high into the 30s is expected.

Those clouds will give way on Sunday afternoon to mainly sunny skies. with a daytime high expected to reach into the mid-20s.

Tom Yick took the May 23 Your Saskatchewan photo at Anglin Lake of smoke from the fire in Prince Albert National Park.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.