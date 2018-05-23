Weather
May 23, 2018 2:27 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: rain on the way

By Global News

A few showers beginning in the early hours of Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather
Saskatoon will likely see showers overnight Wednesday, with a chance of them sticking around into early Thursday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

It was mainly sunny skies to start off your Wednesday, as we try to climb to our high of 30 degrees, feeling even warmer with the humidity.

A look outside Saskatoon over the Wednesday noon hour.

SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees on Wednesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Overnight, there will be increasing cloudiness and likely a few showers beginning around midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms with an expected low of 14 degrees.

A few showers around the region beginning in the early hours of Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday

Those clouds will stick around, with a chance of showers early on Thursday. Temperature-wise, we’re expected to reach a high in the mid-20s.

Friday

Friday will see intervals of cloud and sunshine, with a chance of some stray showers in the day.

There’s a chance of some rain lingering into early Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will start partly cloudy with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A high into the 30s is expected.

Those clouds will give way on Sunday afternoon to mainly sunny skies. with a daytime high expected to reach into the mid-20s.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Tom Yick took the May 23 Your Saskatchewan photo at Anglin Lake of smoke from the fire in Prince Albert National Park.

Tom Yick / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

