RSM completes major renovations leading to 25th anniversary of First Nations Gallery

Visitors to the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in Regina will notice two new and improved features: a new, more accessible public elevator and a new family-friendly washroom.

The RSM announced on May 23 the completion of the two major renovation projects leading up to the launch of events and programs to celebrate Aboriginal History Month.

“Visitors now have two more great reasons to come and enjoy a revitalized RSM,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a release.

“The staff has already received a great deal of positive feedback from guests about the improvements made to the building. We are so pleased that the RSM is now more accessible and inclusive, and that families with young children can enjoy an improved visitor experience.”

A number of other updates have also been completed at the RSM, according to the government, including new flooring in the existing washrooms, a fresh coat of paint in the lobby and new carpeting throughout the First Nations Gallery.

“The accessibility improvements at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum support the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy,” Central Services Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said.

“Through continued investments, the government is making progress on our goal of making Saskatchewan the best place in Canada for people with disabilities to live. The RSM is a tremendous asset to Saskatchewan and a natural location to showcase our efforts to make this vision a reality.”

The RSM’s newest exhibit, ZOOM, opened on May 17 and gives visitors the ability to “zoom” in on nature through ten interactive stations that provide guests with a magnified view of bugs, skulls and feathers.

The RSM will be celebrating Aboriginal History Month in June by providing several informative programs and events, including a special celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the First Nations Gallery.

The RSM is located at 2445 Albert St. in Regina and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.