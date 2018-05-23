Summer-like temperatures in the forecast for the Greater Toronto Area

It may still be spring, but summer-like temperatures are expected to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area and stick around until the end of the week.

The heat could reach the mid-20 C range starting on Wednesday, with even hotter temperatures expected later in the week.

Global News Meteorologist Ross Hull said this weekend, it “will feel in the mid-30s with temperatures very close to 30 C or even above.”

With hot temperatures and high humidity will come the chance of thunderstorms and heavy downpours, Hull said.

“If you want that wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s, if you can get outside (Wednesday), (Thursday) and Friday those look to be the best days, but the weekend isn’t a washout at this point,” he said.

Get ready for the heat #Toronto #GTA! Temps. well above average into the weekend and humidity will build – chance of showers/t-storm risk this weekend… pic.twitter.com/3kfyjjPtHX — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) May 23, 2018

Hull said that so far, the region is looking at an “old fashioned,” hot summer, unlike the cooler, rainy season experienced last year.

“If you like heat, if you like humidity, I think you’re going to like this summer,” he said.

