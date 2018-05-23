Port McNicoll man caught driving with blood alcohol more than three times legal limit: Police

A Port McNicoll man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he was caught driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

South Simcoe police say on May 19, at around 3 p.m., they were called to the OnRoute on the southbound Highway 400 following two calls regarding an alleged impaired driver.

Police say the first person reported following an erratic driver southbound on Highway 400 and into the OnRoute parking lot.

The second witness told police they saw the driver get out of his car at the OnRoute, appearing intoxicated.

Police say when they approached the suspect they could smell alcohol. They placed the man under arrest and transported him to the South Division.

According to police, testing revealed the suspect’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Police charged the 25-year-old man with impaired care and control and operating a vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol. His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week.

Police say the man was released on a promise to appear in court in June.