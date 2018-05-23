Bulldogs avoid Memorial Cup tie-breaker game with win over Titan

Robert Thomas scored the winner on a power play as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup round-robin finale for both teams.

Hamilton holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titan although still has to wait for the result of Wednesday’s matchup between the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos (0-2) and the host Regina Pats (1-1).

Nicholas Caamano and Benjamin Gleason, on the power play, also had goals for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Samuel Asselin scored for Acadie-Bathurst (2-1), which lost for the first time at this year’s Canadian major junior championship.

Kaden Fulcher stopped 33 shots for the win in net as Evan Fitzpatrick turned away 31-of-34 shots in defeat.