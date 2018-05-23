2 teen boys attacked by stranger with knife in Scarborough: police

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after two 15-year-old boys were allegedly attacked by a stranger wielding a knife in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police said the two boys were walking in the area of Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail around 4:47 p.m. when they were approached from behind by a man they did not know.

Police allege the man then attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.

One boy suffered life-threatening injuries while the other boy suffered only minor ones, police said.

The suspect is described as of average build, 5’8″ with a full beard and a buzz-cut hairstyle. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants at the time of the alleged incident.

Investigators believe the man is “violent, armed and dangerous” and said if located, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.