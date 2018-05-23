Bill Kelly: Now it gets interesting!

We’re just past the halfway mark in this provincial election and the latest polling shows that it’s a two-party race to determine who’s going to form the next government.

The huge lead the PCs enjoyed a couple of weeks ago has all but disappeared; the surging NDP are nipping at their heels and the Liberals can barely be seen in the rearview mirror.

It’s not quite time for the PCs to hit the panic button, nor is it time for the NDP to start chilling the champagne, but the latest polls do reflect a trend that many observers had predicted.

The pundits told us that the PC support wasn’t likely to grow and they were right, and there was a feeling that the NDP had the best chance to grow their support and recent polls show that to be the case.

Clearly, the momentum has swung to the NDP, but will it last?

The next and last leaders debate this Sunday takes on extra significance and if performances in the previous debates are any indication, that could be bad news for Doug Ford.

But both Ford and Andrea Horwath have weaknesses that can be exploited; there are major holes in both party platforms and some bad behavior by local candidates that could impact the campaign.

The pressure is on both Ford and Horwath; one bad performance or political gaffe at this point could be fatal to either of them

Now, it gets really interesting!

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.