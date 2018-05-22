City of Edmonton
May 22, 2018 3:40 pm

Edmonton 2018 tax notices in the mail

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton City Hall in the summer.

Global News
A A

Edmonton property owners should be seeing their 2018 property tax notice soon; the City of Edmonton said on Tuesday that notices had been mailed out.

Story continues below

There are several ways that owners can pay the property tax: telephone or online banking, in-person at the Edmonton Service Centre in the Edmonton Tower, cheque by mail or pre-authorized payments using the city’s payment plan.

READ MORE: Red tape and high taxes have business setting up outside Edmonton: Councillor

Taxes are going up slightly this year. The city said a typical single-family home, assessed at $399,500, will pay $3,470 in property taxes this year. That’s up by $62 over last year, or a change of $5 more a month. Of that, 70 per cent goes to help pay for municipal programs while the other 30 per cent goes to the government of Alberta education fund.

“Property taxes help fund the exceptional and wide range of city programs and services Edmontonians enjoy every day,” Rod Risling with the city said in a Tuesday news release. “This includes more than 80 valuable services like police and fire rescue, public transit, road maintenance, libraries, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds.”

READ MORE: 2018 Edmonton tax increase set at 3.5%

If a notice has not arrived by the second week of June, property owners can request a notice reprint online, or they can call the city at 311.

The payment deadline is June 30.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
City of Edmonton property tax
City of Edmonton property tax notices
City of Edmonton property taxes
Edmonton property tax
Edmonton property tax notices
property tax notices
Where can I get my Edmonton property tax notices
Why didn't I get my Edmonton property tax notice

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News