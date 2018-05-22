Edmonton 2018 tax notices in the mail

Edmonton property owners should be seeing their 2018 property tax notice soon; the City of Edmonton said on Tuesday that notices had been mailed out.

There are several ways that owners can pay the property tax: telephone or online banking, in-person at the Edmonton Service Centre in the Edmonton Tower, cheque by mail or pre-authorized payments using the city’s payment plan.

Taxes are going up slightly this year. The city said a typical single-family home, assessed at $399,500, will pay $3,470 in property taxes this year. That’s up by $62 over last year, or a change of $5 more a month. Of that, 70 per cent goes to help pay for municipal programs while the other 30 per cent goes to the government of Alberta education fund.

“Property taxes help fund the exceptional and wide range of city programs and services Edmontonians enjoy every day,” Rod Risling with the city said in a Tuesday news release. “This includes more than 80 valuable services like police and fire rescue, public transit, road maintenance, libraries, recreational facilities, parks and playgrounds.”

If a notice has not arrived by the second week of June, property owners can request a notice reprint online, or they can call the city at 311.

The payment deadline is June 30.