Seeing green: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue encouraging drivers to slow down

Whether you’re driving, biking or walking around Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, in Montreal’s West Island, it’s hard to miss the fresh coat of paint on the roads.

“If you visually highlight the crosswalk, it allows people to know way ahead of time that the crosswalk is coming and they are going to have to stop or slow down,” said Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa.

The newly painted crosswalks are at busy intersections, like at the corner of Sainte-Marie Road and Meloche Street, to alert drivers of cyclists and pedestrians in the area.

READ MORE: Beaconsfield takes aim at speeders

Residents said they welcome the new campaign, with the flashy green background and white-painted bicycles, saying it’ll hopefully force drivers to slow down.

“I think it’s important that when people see that, they’re going to realize, I better not [speed],” said resident Tony Pietroniro.

READ MORE: There are new rules for cyclists, drivers in Quebec. Do you know what they are?

The city says it already has safety measures in place to control speeding in and around the neighbourhoods, but it wants to do more to keep people safe.

“They [the painted crosswalks] draw a lot of attention, so when we’re walking, hopefully people will take note and slow down,” said resident Anne Hebert.

The city tells Global News if feedback is good, it may consider painting more crosswalks next year.