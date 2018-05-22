Great Western expanding product line into the U.S.

Great Western Brewing Company is making its first foray south of the border.

The Saskatoon-based company said four of its Original 16 premium products will soon be available in the southwest United States.

The company said increased demand in the craft and import segment of the beer market in the U.S. led to its decision.

“We are thrilled to be introducing Original 16 to our U.S. neighbours and to share our premium beer made with the finest, 100 per cent Canadian Prairie ingredients,” said Michael Brennan, president and CEO of Great Western, in a press release.

Great Western uses 100 per cent Saskatchewan barley in its products, and the beer goes through a double-aging process.

Phase 1 will see Great Western’s import partner, No Limit Brands and Import Services, introduce four Original 16 products to the U.S. market: Canadian Blonde Ale, Canadian Copper Ale, Canadian-Style Radler, and Prairie White.