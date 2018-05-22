Sexual assault cases spiked in 2017: Montreal police annual report

Crime on the Montreal police’s territory rose by 2.9 per cent in 2017, compared with the previous year.

Most notably, sexual assault reports went up by 22.9 per cent, rising to 1,828 cases in 2017, up from 1,487 cases in 2016.

This comes in a time of bombshell allegations involving several high-profile Quebec personalities, including Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon, and the growth of the #MeToo movement — in which victims of sexual assault or misconduct spoke out on their social media profiles.

The number of homicides went up by one — to 24 deaths from 23 — while attempted homicides were down by 10, to 89 from 99.

Cases of arson climbed 12.8 per cent, to 406 cases from 360.

Car theft went up by 9.2 per cent to 4,816 stolen vehicles from 4,411, and cases of fraud saw an increase of 3.9 per cent, to 6,802 from 6,544.

Fatal collisions on Quebec roads were also up, to 26 in 2017, up from 23 deaths in 2016 — a 13 per cent increase.

The number of cyclists killed doubled, to four from two.

Pedestrian deaths remained the same, at 15 people killed.