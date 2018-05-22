Crime
May 22, 2018 1:15 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 1:21 pm

Sexual assault cases spiked in 2017: Montreal police annual report

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal police reveal the 2017 crime numbers.

Global News
A A

Crime on the Montreal police’s territory rose by 2.9 per cent in 2017, compared with the previous year.

Most notably, sexual assault reports went up by 22.9 per cent, rising to 1,828 cases in 2017, up from 1,487 cases in 2016.

READ MORE: Montreal police respond to accusation they don’t do enough to recruit anglos

Story continues below

This comes in a time of bombshell allegations involving several high-profile Quebec personalities, including Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon, and the growth of the #MeToo movement — in which victims of sexual assault or misconduct spoke out on their social media profiles.

The number of homicides went up by one — to 24 deaths from 23 — while attempted homicides were down by 10, to 89 from 99.

READ MORE: Record highs in 2015 for reports of sexual crimes in Montreal Metro

Cases of arson climbed 12.8 per cent, to 406 cases from 360.

Car theft went up by 9.2 per cent to 4,816 stolen vehicles from 4,411, and cases of fraud saw an increase of 3.9 per cent, to 6,802 from 6,544.

Fatal collisions on Quebec roads were also up, to 26 in 2017, up from 23 deaths in 2016 — a 13 per cent increase.

READ MORE: Montreal’s police chief announces major changes to city’s police force

The number of cyclists killed doubled, to four from two.

Pedestrian deaths remained the same, at 15 people killed.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 crime numbers
crime numbers
Montreal 2017 crime
Montreal 2017 crime numbers
Montreal crime
Montreal crime numbers
Montreal Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News