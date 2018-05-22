New Saturday farmers market to open next month in downtown Peterborough

Come June Peterborough will be home to a pair of Saturday farmers’ markets.

The Peterborough Regional Farmers Market announced Monday it will host a market each Saturday starting June 9, running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Citi Centre Courtyard on Charlotte Street.

READ MORE: Vendors booted from Peterborough Farmers’ Market

Neil Hannam, PRFN president says the location at the Citi Centre Courtyard is the perfect location, close to the downtown core and provides space for up to 100 vendors.

Peterborough Regional Farmers Network will announce the location of its new Saturday market in downtown #PTBO at 4 p.m. today. Its website will be launched and it's starting date will be announced. I'll have a full story on @CHEXNewswatch at 6. pic.twitter.com/A20a9DhJSg — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) May 22, 2018

The Peterborough and District Farmers’ Market is held in the parking lot of the Memorial Centre on Lansdowne Street on Saturday mornings.

The second farmers’ market comes after a fallout between seven farmers and vendors who were put up for eviction at the PDFM. This occurred after a notice of a special meeting was circulated before Christmas, following complaints filed by 16 members to the market board, citing disruptive behavior by the seven vendors.

Exact details of the complaints have never been made public.

The PDFMA board said it was mandated to respond to these complaints within 21 days and so the seven vendors – McLean Berry Farm, Circle Organic, Otonabee Apiary, Necessitea Elixir, Gaelic Garlic, Chef Marshall and Finest Gourmet Fudge – were all given notification that they were subject to a termination meeting.

READ MORE: Fate of seven Peterborough farmers market vendors still in limbo after market meeting

A special meeting was held in January but nothing was resolved.

But on May 1 the memberships of six vendors were not renewed. Necessitea Elixir owner Sax Lynn Francisco was given a pink slip a month earlier but admitted she was going to leave the market anyways.

New Peterborough Regional Farmers Market will take place Saturday’s in the courtyard at the Citi Centre. Room for 100 vendors and accessible from Charlotte, King, Bethune and Aylmer Streets. Will officially start June 9th from 7 am to 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/jKezNsCc5K — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) May 22, 2018

In September 2017, the Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market tried to step in and introduce a new food signage program at the Peterborough and District Farmers’ Market, to help customers determine the origins of the products being sold and was seen as a “rebel move” by some board members.

READ MORE: New signage at Peterborough Farmers’ Market labelled a ‘rebel move’

The Peterborough and District Farmers’ Market is one the oldest markets in the country and operates out of the Morrow Building in the winter and shifts outdoors to the Memorial Centre parking lot during the summer season.

-More details to come.