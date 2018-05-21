Traffic
May 21, 2018 1:54 pm
Updated: May 21, 2018 2:32 pm

Semi hauling hydrochloric acid crashes, spills chemical on northern Alberta highway

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A semi hauling hydrochloric acid crashed along Highway 831, three kilometres south of Boyle, Alta. Monday, May 21, 2018.

Courtesy, RCMP
Several homes in northern Alberta were evacuated as a precaution after a semi-truck hauling hydrochloric acid crashed on Monday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Highway 831, about three kilometres south of Boyle, Alta.

RCMP said the chemical spilled out of the truck, making the highway impassable. It’s not known how much of the chemical was released, but hazardous material technicians were called to the scene to help with the clean up.

Cpl. Mike Dunsmore with RCMP media relations said about 10 houses surrounding the collision site were evacuated as a precaution. It’s not known how long residents will be out of their homes.

Southbound traffic on Highway 831 was asked to detour onto Highway 63, while northbound traffic was asked to take Highway 661 as an alternate route.

It’s not known how long the road closure will be in place.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Boyle is located about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.

