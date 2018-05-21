Justice Department report to fault FBI for delaying Hillary Clinton email probe

WASHINGTON – An upcoming Justice Department inspector general report is expected to criticize the FBI over a weekslong delay in reviewing a newly discovered trove of Hillary Clinton emails in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

That’s according to people familiar with the findings, who weren’t authorized to discuss the report publicly before its release and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FBI officials knew by September 2016 of the emails on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop but did not obtain a warrant to review them until the following month.

Once armed with the warrant, the FBI quickly scoured the emails and found nothing to change its recommendation against charges for Clinton.

A report next month will criticize the FBI for not moving fast enough to examine the email trove.