Canada’s top soldier arrives in Kelowna

Canada’s top soldier will be paying a visit to Kelowna today.

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan is scheduled to arrive in Kelowna at around noon today to receive a briefing on how military operations are assisting flood relief efforts in the Okanagan.

There are currently over 300 Canadian Army soldiers assisting with flood relief efforts in the Okanagan and Grand Forks regions with other military assets and personnel on standby.

Minister Sajjan will be arriving at the Kelowna armoury on Lawrence Avenue.