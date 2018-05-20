Man plows car into North Carolina restaurant, killing 2 people: police
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. – Authorities say a man intentionally drove his car into a North Carolina restaurant, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others.
The Bessemer City Police Department said in a news release that preliminary evidence indicated that the man purposely drove his vehicle into the Surf and Turf Lodge about noon Sunday.
Killed was 26-year-old Katelyn Tyler Self, the daughter of the driver and a Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Authorities haven’t released the name of the second person who died.
Police say Roger Self has been arrested. The Gaston Gazette identified him as a businessman from Dallas, North Carolina.
READ MORE: German man drives van into restaurant killing 3 people including himself
Bessemer City Police Chief Thomas Ellis Jr. says the car went fully inside the restaurant.
Bessemer City is located about 30 miles (50 kilometres) west of Charlotte.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.