World
May 20, 2018 7:02 pm

Justice Dept. asks watchdog to find out if FBI’s Russia probe was politically motivated

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: What we learned from the first year of Mueller’s Russia investigation

A A

The Justice Department has asked its inspector general to determine whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with Russian agents who interfered in the presidential election.

Story continues below

A department statement came Sunday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would “demand” that the DOJ open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes. The president said he also wanted investigated whether any demands or requests for such action originated with the Obama administration.

READ MORE: Donald Trump tweets that he wants Department of Justice to probe campaign surveillance

Trump has been promoting a theory about a possible FBI spy on the campaign, though his attorney has cast doubt on it.

The inspector general has already been examining FBI actions in the early stages of the Russia investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
FBI
Inspector General
justice department
robert mueller
Russia
Russia election meddling
Russia Investigation
russia probe
Russian collusion
Trump
Trump Russia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News