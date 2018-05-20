Features
May 20, 2018 5:25 pm

IN PHOTOS: Edmonton’s Sikh community celebrates Nagar Kirtan parade

Thousands of people joined a parade made up of vibrant colours and music as it weaved its way through Edmonton's Mill Woods community Sunday.

The annual Nagar Kirtan parade celebrates the faith and Sikh way of life and marks the first baptism of Sikh followers in the 1600s.

Nagar Kirtan is celebrated by Sikhs around the world and is a way of bringing the message of God to the neighbourhood.

Organizers were also collecting non-perishable food donations along with monetary donations along the parade route.

