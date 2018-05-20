New NRA president blames school shootings on Ritalin, violent movies

The National Rifle Association‘s incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters “steeped in a culture of violence.”

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North tells “Fox News Sunday” that authorities are trying “like the dickens” to treat symptoms instead of going after the disease.

He says the disease isn’t the Second Amendment and that depriving law-abiding citizens of their constitutional right to have a firearm won’t stop shootings like Friday’s near Houston that left 10 people dead.

North identifies the “disease” as youngsters growing up in a culture where violence is commonplace.

He listed such things as violent movies and TV shows and drug use, specifically Ritalin, which is used to treat hyperactivity disorder. Investigators haven’t linked the suspect to Ritalin or other drugs.