Manito Ahbee Festival wraps up with International Pow Wow

The 13th annual Manito Ahbee Festival went out with a bang on Sunday afternoon.

Over 800 dancers packed the RBC Convention Centre in traditional Indigenous wear during the International Pow Wow event.

Volunteer Michael Redhead Champagne said the festival is all about raising Indigenous cultural awareness and bringing people from all backgrounds together.

“The festival itself and the Pow Wow especially have grown over the years with a very international reach and an ability to attract people of different skill levels, ages, nations, and communities,” said Champagne.

“It’s really exciting to see all of the different nations come together.”

The five-day festival began on Wednesday.

It included Indigenous music awards, art challenges and a trade show.

“It provides a place of belonging for Indigenous people to be with one another regardless of what that nation is. And for non-Indigenous people to come and learn about how beautiful our culture truly is,” said Champagne.

The festival is named after the sacred Manito Ahbee site in the Whiteshell area of the province.