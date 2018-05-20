Flooded Gagetown businesses open farmers’ market to recoup losses

When you take a glance down the main street in the Village of Gagetown, you’ll notice not many businesses are open.

“Everyone has had a difficult time because this is normally the beginning of our season. This is the big weekend,” explains local merchant Thane Mallory.

Thane Mallory owns a restaurant nestled on the banks of the Saint John River, but he’s not working in that kitchen right now.

He’s been closed for two-and-a-half weeks following the massive flood earlier this month. Many other business owners are in the same boat — and they say staying financially afloat hasn’t been easy.

As a result, businesses on Front Street took matters into their own hands and started the “Farmers’ Market Recovery Program.” Merchants will set up items outside of their businesses.

“There are lots of the businesses that are just trying to make some money to generate some cash flow to keep going to get us through because everything takes time with recovery,” says Mallory.

Though the water levels have receded, there’s no telling when some of the merchants will be back in their businesses.

“We don’t have any other job that is our main income, so until we can get reopened, we’re hoping that the Department of Health will maybe speed things along to get us open again, but we basically have no income until we can reopen,” says Julie Baglole-Keenan, who operates a grocery store in Gagetown.

The Farmers’ Market will run every weekend until businesses on Front Street get back up and running.