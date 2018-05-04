These photos show the extent of the floods engulfing New Brunswick communities

Many communities in New Brunswick have been engulfed by record-setting flooding this week, forcing residents to leave their homes and the coast guard has been called in to provide flood relief.
Close to 700 people have been forced from their homes as water levels in Saint John hit 5.4 metres above sea level — water levels not seen since 1973. Forecasters predict water levels will continue to rise, reaching 5.8 metres or more by Saturday.
READ MORE: Neighbours helping neighbours in historic New Brunswick flood
A flooded-out section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton will likely be closed through the middle of next week.
More rain is expected to the hit the province over the weekend, bringing up to another 35 millimetres of rain to already flooded areas.
READ MORE: Pets being rescued from evacuated homes in New Brunswick flood
Darlings Island residents have been forced to use boats to evacuate the community as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road to the area.
Here’s a look at the extent of the floods engulfing New Brunswick.
A resident paddles her kayak at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road into the community.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Rob Dekany, known locally as Uber Rob, ferries stranded passengers at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road into the community.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A federal fisheries patrol boat cruises the waters of the Saint John River in Grand Lake, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A cottage is surrounded by water from the Saint John River in Grand Bay-Westfield on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Residents are ferried home at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road into the community.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A resident paddles his kayak at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
A resident paddles his canoe at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Rob Dekany, known locally as Uber Rob, ferries stranded passengers at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
Residents move the barricade out of the rising floodwater from the Saint John River in Lakeville Corner, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
A man carries a bag of clothing before leaving his home as floodwaters from the Saint John River continue rising in Grand Lake, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Homes and cottages are surrounded by rising floodwater from the Saint John River near Lakeville Corner, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
A steel bridge is engulfed by the rising floodwater from the Saint John River in Lakeville Corner, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Homes and cottages are surrounded by floodwater as a horse feeds on a farm near Lakeville Corner, N.B. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Residents carry groceries and clothes out of canoes as floodwaters surround a home on Grand Lake in New Brunswick on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Mike Roy uses a personal watercraft to pull a dock loaded with a hot tub and a lawnmower as floodwaters surround his home on Grand Lake, N.B. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Homes and cottages are seen on Grand Lake, N.B. as floodwaters continue to rise from the Saint John River on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
A man paddles in front of a flooded home on Grand Lake, N.B. as floodwaters continue to rise from the Saint John River on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
A boat drives next to cottages and homes along a flooded roadway on Grand Lake, N.B. as floodwaters continue to rise from the Saint John River on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.