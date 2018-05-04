These photos show the extent of the floods engulfing New Brunswick communities

Many communities in New Brunswick have been engulfed by record-setting flooding this week, forcing residents to leave their homes and the coast guard has been called in to provide flood relief.

Close to 700 people have been forced from their homes as water levels in Saint John hit 5.4 metres above sea level — water levels not seen since 1973. Forecasters predict water levels will continue to rise, reaching 5.8 metres or more by Saturday.

A flooded-out section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton will likely be closed through the middle of next week.

More rain is expected to the hit the province over the weekend, bringing up to another 35 millimetres of rain to already flooded areas.

Darlings Island residents have been forced to use boats to evacuate the community as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road to the area.

Here’s a look at the extent of the floods engulfing New Brunswick.