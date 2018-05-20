Crime
Man arrested after car smashes into three vehicles, closing down busy Halifax intersection

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Gottingen Street Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police have shut down a busy intersection on the Halifax peninsula as the result of a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday at approximately 4:15 p.m., after a vehicle failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of North Street and Gottingen Street.

The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it smashed into 3 vehicles while travelling north on Gottingen Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee while the passenger — a pregnant woman — remained in the vehicle.

The suspect was chased down by a bystander and police and was later arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face driving charges and will also answer to his outstanding warrant and violations of court orders.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Multiple police units remain on scene, including members of the forensic identification unit.

Police continue to investigate.

