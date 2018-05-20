Fire destroys garage in north Edmonton

Firefighters were able to contain a garage fire in north Edmonton before it spread to nearby homes.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near 93 Street and 138 Avenue.

“Once we arrived on scene, that’s when we asked for a couple extra units, we were concerned,” said Brian Lees, district chief, Edmonton Fire Rescue.

Lees also said the wind made it more difficult to fight the flames.

“It was a really good save on the houses to the north and south.”

The garage was completely destroyed along with the contents which, included a car and a boat.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause.