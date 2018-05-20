Two youths taken to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in northwest Edmonton
A portion of 153 Ave. near 121 St. was closed for several hours Saturday while police investigated a collision involving two pedestrians.
Police said two youths were struck by a vehicle just west of the 121 St. crosswalk.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
The youths were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A red Toyota sedan with front end damage was stopped near the crosswalk.
The E.P.S Major Collision Unit is investigating.
