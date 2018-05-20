Hundreds evacuated and crews still working after massive fire in downtown Brandon

Crews are still on scene working to extinguish a massive fire that tore through downtown Brandon on Saturday.

Fire officials were mainly focused on the building that houses Collyer’s Sales and Service and the Brandon Boxing Club on Sixth Street and Pacific Avenue. The city said they believe the strip mall will have active work being done on it throughout most of Sunday.

But it isn’t the only area being watched almost 22 hours after the blaze first sparked.

According to a city spokesperson, fire crews are monitoring dozens of hot spots throughout the core after working all night.

The fire was sparked at the Christie’s Office Plus building on Pacific Avenue just after 12 p.m. Saturday.

Crews believe embers from the structure drifted and started subsequent blazes at three additional buildings: Massey Manor and Collyer’s Sales and Service at 638 Pacific, the strip mall at 603 Pacific, and a building housing a beer vendor and vacant nightclub on the corner of 5th Street and Rosser Avenue.

All buildings were evacuated, as were others nearby.

The Christie’s Office Plus building and the beer vendor and vacant nightclub were both destroyed. The other impacted structures received major damage.

#BdnMb fire crews have been able to turn off sprinkler system at Massey Manor & are now focused all attention on the Collyer's/Brandon Boxing Club/Kazic Kontracting building.Christie's Office Plus building and beer vendor/former night club on 5th and Rosser have been destroyed. — City of Brandon (@CityBrandon) May 20, 2018

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

The Massey Manor is owned by the Brandon Friendship Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association and Manitoba Housing. It contains affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting more than 100 people who have been displaced.

Want to help those affected by today's fire in #BdnMB? Watch the @BrandonBearClan Facebook page for updates on items needed and drop them off Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm at St Matthews Church (403 13th Street). @brianwyzlic @KellyKfu @CityBrandon — Cailin Hodder (@Hodder9489) May 20, 2018

Manitoba Hydro said as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, every customer who had their power cut off due to the fire has had it restored.

An investigation into the cause of the initial fire is underway, but the cause is currently unknown.