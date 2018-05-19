brandon fire
Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Brandon

The fire broke out in Downtown Brandon just after noon Saturday.

A blaze that broke out in Brandon Saturday has destroyed at least two downtown buildings.

Emergency crews were spotted fighting a massive fire just after 12 p.m.

It is believed the blaze started near the city’s Seventh Street and Pacific Avenue.

On Twitter, the City of Brandon said that officials have confirmed embers are drifting a “significant distance and creating potential for additional fires.”

They asked residents in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout and to have garden hoses ready.

Christie’s Office Plus building and the Massey Manor were both up in flames and spewing dark, billowing smoke into the sky.

Police have asked residents to stay away from the buildings as they burn.

There is no word yet or injuries or on the fire’s cause.

More information to follow.

