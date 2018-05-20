Single-vehicle accident in North York sends 6 to hospital
A single-vehicle accident in North York sent six people to hospital with injuries on Saturday.
The crash took place at Allen and Transit roads north of Wilson Avenue around 11 p.m.
Paramedics said three victims suffered serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.
Two victims have minor injuries.
Toronto police said the vehicle struck a tree in the area.
Anyone with information can call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.
