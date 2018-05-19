Man dies in Prince Albert police custody

The Prince Albert Police Service said a man died in their custody Friday morning.

Ryan Kereluk, 34, was arrested during a search at a home in the 1400-block of 6th Avenue West on Wednesday evening.

Police said Kereluk had warrants from 2017 for break and enter, obstructing a peace officer, breach of undertaking, and breach of recognizance.

He was interviewed in connection with a drug investigation. However, he was not charged.

Kereluk appeared before a judge on Thursday at the police station and was remanded to appear in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

During routine cell checks, police said an officer discovered Kerleuk unconscious and not breathing at around 7:55 a.m. CT on Friday. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics took him to Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Members of the criminal investigation division are investigating the death along with the coroner. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice has been notified.