Residents help create artwork that will adorn future Holyrood LRT stop

Dozens of Edmontonians joined photographer Adad Hannah for a walk through the Holyrood neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

“I want to reflect the neighbourhood through the eyes of the people that live here,” Hannah said.

The group was collecting photographs that will be turned into glass art designs that will adorn the future neighbourhood LRT station.

“People are taking photographs which will then go on these panels,” Hannah explained. “The next step is to look at these photographs – people can also submit photographs – then we will put the photos on the panels and submit the ideas to the city.”

Hannah, who lives in Vancouver, was commissioned by the city of Edmonton to work on the public art project. His artwork, Holyrood Lanterns, was selected for the Holyrood Neighbourhood stop on the Valley Line LRT.

The artwork, which will be printed on the glass LRT shelters, will be depicted in the images of the neighbourhood in four lanterns.

Several free workshops have been held in the Holyrood neighbourhood including at the local library and high school.

Fourteen different artists have been chosen to decorate the 14 stops along the Valley Line LRT.

The artworks are commissioned through the city’s Percent for Art policy, which allocates one per cent of the eligible construction budget of any publicly accessible municipal project for the acquisition of art.