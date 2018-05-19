Canada
Saskatoon police searching for missing teenage girl

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating Natasha Slippery, 16, who is missing.

A teenage girl is missing and Saskatoon police are trying to find her.

Natasha Slippery, 16, was last seen in the Lawson Heights Mall area at around 4 p.m. CT on May 14.

Slippery is described as Indigenous, five-feet-three-inches tall, 100 pounds and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with beige sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

