Saskatoon police searching for missing teenage girl

A teenage girl is missing and Saskatoon police are trying to find her.

Natasha Slippery, 16, was last seen in the Lawson Heights Mall area at around 4 p.m. CT on May 14.

Slippery is described as Indigenous, five-feet-three-inches tall, 100 pounds and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with beige sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.