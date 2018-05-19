Canada
Latin street party held outside NYC home of man whose anti-Spanish rant went viral

WATCH: A man identified as attorney Aaron Schlossberg went on a racist rant in a New York restaurant after overhearing employees speaking Spanish.

Earlier this week, a video of a man angrily telling the manager of a New York City eatery that he was going to call U.S. immigration authorities about the restaurant because employees were speaking Spanish to customers.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, shows a man (later identified as Aaron Schlossberg) angrily sounding off to the manager that his employees should be “speaking English and not Spanish.”

READ MORE: Man’s racist rant about people in NY restaurant speaking Spanish goes viral

“My guess is they’re not documented, so my next call is to ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to have each one of them kicked out of my country,” he angrily stated. “If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money — I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here — the least they can do is speak English.”

In response to the video, the New Yorkers held a street party on Friday outside Schlossberg’s home, complete with a Mariachi band.

The New York Post reported more than 100 people showed up for the makeshift protest, which also featured free tacos.

One band member, Alvaro Paulino, told the New York Post: “I support my fellow immigrants. My family are immigrants.”

People have found other ways to disrupt Schlossberg’s life.

His law firm, The Law Office of Aaron M Schlossberg, has been bombarded with negative reviews on Yelp.

His lease was also terminated, Hayim Grant, president of Corporate Suites, told Buzzfeed News.

Other accounts have surfaced of Schlossberg displaying questionable behaviour.

In one of the videos, he can be seen questioning the nationality of a white man from Massachusetts.

WATCH:  Lawyer who went viral with restaurant rant seen in similar video from 2016

Others have also pointed to footage of Schlossberg at a rally of Jewish people supporting Palestinian rights in 2017. In the video, he can be seen yelling at Jewish protesters, “You are not a Jew.”

*With files from Global News’ Marilisa Racco

