May 19, 2018 9:29 am

Wynne takes day off as Ford visits brewery, Horwath campaigns in the north

By Staff The Canadian Press

PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne are shown in a combination photo.

The Canadian Press
A day after announcing his plans to expand beer and wine sales in the province, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford campaigns today at a brewery in Baysville, Ont., and attends a beer festival in Huntsville, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath continues her tour of northern Ontario with stops this morning at a hospital and market in Thunder Bay, Ont., followed by an afternoon event at a long-term care home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

READ MORE: Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford pitches beer and wine sales in corner stores, other retail

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is taking the day off from campaigning ahead of the June 7 vote.

The Liberals accused Ford of making the beer and wine announcement to divert attention from what they call a “growing political scandal” involving a reported data breach at the company that operates Highway 407.

READ MORE: NDP Leader Andrea Horwath reaffirms support for Hamilton LRT

Ford has continued to face questions about allegations that a Progressive Conservative candidate who resigned was involved in an alleged theft of customer data at the toll highway operator.

All three leaders pledged Friday to clean up a mercury-contaminated river that has plagued the Grassy Narrows First Nation for decades.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

