Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding rings nod to British heritage

Details of the rings Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wear as newlyweds have emerged.

The wedding bands were designed by stalwart British goldsmiths Cleave and Company, and nod to the royal family’s heritage.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

“Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Cleave and Company also designed Markle’s engagement ring, which features a large central diamond with two smaller diamonds on each side. The stones also carry significant history: the central stone mined from Botswana, where the couple took their first trip together in the early days of their courtship, while the other two stones are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

As Markle’s engagement band is yellow gold, the wedding band will also be yellow — Prince Harry has said “that’s her favourite.” His, on the other hand, will be platinum, indicating that they won’t be matching.

READ MORE: Royal Wedding Coin: The Royal Canadian Mint marks marriage of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

That the gold for Markle’s ring is made from Welsh gold is also a nod to tradition that dates back to the wedding of George VI and Elizabeth Bowes Lyon (the Queen Mother) in 1923. The royal family was gifted a nugget of gold from Clogau St David’s mine at Bontddu in North Wales, and it was used to fashion wedding rings for the Queen, Princess Margaret, Anne, Princess Royal, and Diana.

In 1981, the Queen received another 36 grams of Clogau, which was used to make a ring for Sarah, Duchess of York. While Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also have wedding rings made of Welsh gold, it’s unclear which mine they came from.