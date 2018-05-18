B.C. man arrested in connection to threatening, indecent phone calls to women

Police have arrested a B.C. man suspected of making a series of inappropriate phone calls to women around the Lower Mainland.

Back in February, Mounties warned the public after women across B.C., but mostly located in the Greater Vancouver-area, received multiple threatening phone calls.

Police say say between November 2017 and April 2018 women were called by a man who threatened to kill their family members if they did not engage in a sexually explicit conversation with him.

In May, RCMP arrested an adult male from Qualicum Beach B.C., but released him on a promise that he will appear in court this July.

The man has not been charged, and the investigation continues.

The B.C. RCMP recommends to do the following safety tips if you ever received such a call: