May 18, 2018 7:56 pm
Updated: May 18, 2018 8:03 pm

B.C. man arrested in connection to threatening, indecent phone calls to women

By Dennis Arellano CKNW

B.C. RCMP have arrested a man in connection to multiple threatening phone calls that occurred from November 2017 to April 2018.

Police have arrested a B.C. man suspected of making a series of inappropriate phone calls to women around the Lower Mainland.

Back in February, Mounties warned the public after women across B.C., but mostly located in the Greater Vancouver-area, received multiple threatening phone calls.

WATCH: RCMP warning about threatening phone calls to women

Police say say between November 2017 and April 2018 women were called by a man who threatened to kill their family members if they did not engage in a sexually explicit conversation with him.

In May, RCMP arrested an adult male from Qualicum Beach B.C., but released him on a promise that he will appear in court this July.

The man has not been charged, and the investigation continues.

The B.C. RCMP recommends to do the following safety tips if you ever received such a call:

  • Record the caller’s telephone number
  • Do not continue with the conversation and hang up
  • Immediately contact the police to report the situation
  • Block the number if possible
  • Use an unlisted name and number

