Residents step up to assist 50 neighbours left homeless after Port Hope fire

After a fire left 50 people homeless in Port Hope on Thursday, the community has dug deep to help out. The fire on Wellington Street sent a column of smoke high into the are, alerting residents to the situation and triggering an immediate response.

“I was looking at the fire and keeping track of it over social media,” said Nicola Dersnah who lives in Cobourg. “Then this morning, I saw a post they are desperate for toiletries and clothing for both men and women,” says Dersnah.

Donations were being dropped off at Port Hope town hall and the Port Hope police station.

Deputy police Chief Darren Strongman says their training room is filling up with clothing and toiletries. Eventually, they will start sorting donations and figuring out what they need most but until then, donations are welcome.

“I think there will be a time when we can shut things down and go through the items and then see whatever we need from there on in, we can say we’re looking for this but certainly if someone comes to the station with a donation, we’re going to take it in” says Strongman.

A concert featuring local musicians will be held Sunday at the bandshell in Port Hope. Money raised will go toward those driven from their homes by the fire.