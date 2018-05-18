Government provides locations of Sask. highway construction projects underway this weekend

With six highway construction projects underway this May long weekend, the Saskatchewan government is urging anyone with travel plans to slow down around highway construction zones and to be aware of large farm equipment being transported on the highway as spring seeding season is among us.

READ MORE: Improving road safety focus of Sask. 2018 highway construction season

“I urge travellers to be patient and aware of the large farm equipment on our highways,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said. “Spring seeding is a busy time of year for the agriculture industry, so please travel safely and allow everyone the opportunity to enjoy the long weekend with their friends and loved ones.”

In addition to farm equipment, the government is also urging drivers to be aware of the construction taking place on numerous highways this weekend. In cases where workers are not present, you are still required to slow down.

READ MORE: GTH to repay Highways Ministry $2.86 million for unused land

The areas you can expect to see highway construction projects underway are as follows:

Surfacing on Highway 4 near Cadillac;

Culvert installation on Highway 8 near Kamsack;

Surfacing on Highway 32 near Cabri;

Bridge construction on Highway 40 near Krydor;

Paving on Highway 80 near Churchbridge; and

Surfacing on Highway 322 near Silton.

If you are planning a trip, be sure to check the highway hotline.