Animal adoption non-profit Animatch needs a new home

A popular animal adoption centre is looking for a new home. Animatch has until the end of the summer to move from the location they’ve been at Les Cèdres for 18 years.

“I don’t wanna count, it’s scary,” Helen Lacroix, Animatch’s founder said.

Lacroix has dedicated her life matching dogs like these with loving homes. Now, she is looking for a home for herself.

“It’s very stressful,” Lacroix said.

The municipality bought the land from the pet adoption agency last spring. Les Cèdres plans to expand its facilities and build a garage.

Lacroix needed some room to grow so she thought the town offer came in at a good time.

“Now, I’m not thinking so much,” Lacroix said with a nervous laugh.

Finding a new spot has proven difficult, not only because they have to move 18 dogs, they also have a tight budget and need to comply with a handful of regulations.

For example, the land needs to be zoned agricultural and cannot have neighbours.

“We’ve been trying for over three weeks constantly,” Lacroix said.

They’ve had several leads that have fallen through.

Global News reached out to Les Cèdres. On the phone, they said they are on good terms with Animatch and have even offered their support.

“I know for a fact they will not throw us in the street,” Lacroix’s daughter, Andrea St-Pierre said.

Animatch is now turning to the community as they’re hoping to raise $25,000 to cover their moving expenses and for potential renovations on a new place.

“We do have a place in mind. If we do get the permission, renovations will be needed,” St. Pierre said.

