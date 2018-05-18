Police arrest three suspects in connection with Collingwood drug trafficking investigation

Police say they have made three arrests in connection with an ongoing heroin trafficking investigation in the Collingwood area.

According to police, on May 17, Collingwood OPP stopped a vehicle they believed to be tied to the investigation. The stop resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Police say shortly after stopping the vehicle, they executed a search warrant at a residence and storage unit near Tiny Township, where they found stolen property.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Drew Milligan of Tiny Township, 30-year-old Jessica Sheerin of Wasaga Beach and 40-year-old Craig Newman, who has no fixed address. The three suspects are each facing several drug-related charges.

READ MORE: Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Oro-Medonte shooting

According to police, Milligan and Newman appeared at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Friday afternoon.

Police say Sheerin was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on June 26.

Police say the investigation regarding drug trafficking in the Collingwood area remains ongoing.