Police search for missing woman in the north Okanagan

The Mounties in Vernon are hoping tips from the public will help find a missing woman.
Police say they’re very concerned for the well-being of Ashton Creek resident Lisa Ruigrok.
Her description:
-Caucasian female
-52 years old
-5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
-Brown hair;
-Brown eyes
RCMP say they haven’t had any success in following up on several leads and possible sightings of Ruigrok.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.