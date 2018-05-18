ashton creek
May 18, 2018 2:43 pm

Police search for missing woman in the north Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
Vernon RCMP are seeking public information in finding Lisa Ruigrok.

The Mounties in Vernon are hoping tips from the public will help find a missing woman.

Police say they’re very concerned for the well-being of Ashton Creek resident Lisa Ruigrok.

Her description:

-Caucasian female
-52 years old
-5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
-Brown hair;
-Brown eyes

RCMP say they haven’t had any success in following up on several leads and possible sightings of Ruigrok.

