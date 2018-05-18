Police search for missing woman in the north Okanagan

The Mounties in Vernon are hoping tips from the public will help find a missing woman.

Police say they’re very concerned for the well-being of Ashton Creek resident Lisa Ruigrok.

Her description:

-Caucasian female

-52 years old

-5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

-Brown hair;

-Brown eyes

RCMP say they haven’t had any success in following up on several leads and possible sightings of Ruigrok.