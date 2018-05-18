Canada
May 18, 2018 3:56 pm

What’s open in Hamilton-Burlington on Victoria Day

Here’s a look at what’s closing and what will remain open in the Hamilton-Burlington area for Victoria Day.

What’s open

  • The Art Gallery of Hamilton, Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower and Toronto Zoo.
  • Malls in Hamilton and Burlington are closed but a select few are open throughout the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, including Square One and CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
  • Movie theatres are generally open on holidays.
  • The Hamilton Street Railway is operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule.
  • DARTS is running on a holiday schedule. Subscription trips are cancelled with the exception of dialysis and passengers will have to make a reservation on these days.
  • Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service, however, the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch will be closed.
  • Club 60, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Clubs.

What’s closed

  • Banks, grocery stores, the Beer Store and LCBO, along with many other types of retail businesses
  • Government offices
  • City of Hamilton museums
  • If your waste collection day falls on or after the holiday, pickup will occur a day later
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled
  • Hamilton arenas and Seniors Centres
  • Recreation centres are on modified hours and programming. In Burlington, hours will vary for recreation services. Check out the city’s website for details.
  • Hamilton Public Library branches (Sunday and Monday), the Animal Services Shelter, Hamilton Tourist Information Centre are closed
  • The Hamilton Farmers’ Market (Sunday and Monday)

