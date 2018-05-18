What’s open in Hamilton-Burlington on Victoria Day

Here’s a look at what’s closing and what will remain open in the Hamilton-Burlington area for Victoria Day.

What’s open

The Art Gallery of Hamilton, Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower and Toronto Zoo.

Malls in Hamilton and Burlington are closed but a select few are open throughout the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, including Square One and CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Movie theatres are generally open on holidays.

The Hamilton Street Railway is operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. GO Transit is operating on a Saturday schedule.

DARTS is running on a holiday schedule. Subscription trips are cancelled with the exception of dialysis and passengers will have to make a reservation on these days.

Burlington Transit will operate on holiday service, however, the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch will be closed.

Club 60, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Clubs.

What’s closed