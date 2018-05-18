Caesars Windsor casino workers reject second tentative agreement: union

WINDSOR, Ont. – The union representing workers at the Caesars Windsor casino says striking employees have rejected a second tentative contract agreement.

Unifor Local 444 says 53 per cent of the workers voted Friday against the new deal.

The union and casino management had announced the new agreement on Thursday.

About 2,300 workers walked off the job April 6 after rejecting an earlier tentative deal.

The striking workers include dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors.

Wages and working conditions have been the key issues in the labour dispute, which has prompted Caesars Windsor to postpone all hotel reservations and concerts through the end of May.