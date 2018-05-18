Winnipeg Jets Game 4 viewing party at Bell MTS Place biggest yet

While the number of Jets fans attending Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties has been waning, the number of people crowding into the downtown arena to watch away games on the Jumbotron is on the rise.

Over 8,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday night’s viewing party at Bell MTS Place for the Jets game.

That will make it the biggest viewing party so far. Less than 600 tickets were available as of 12 noon.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m..

Tickets cost $10 with all proceeds donated to the True North Youth Foundation.

The series returns to Winnipeg Sunday afternoon for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Organizers made 37,500 free tickets available for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party outside the arena. Gates open at noon, with puck-drop set for 2 p.m.

Ticketmaster showed tickets were sold out as of Friday.