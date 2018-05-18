44 homes under evacuation alert in Hope due to rising Fraser River

The District of Hope has issued an evacuation alert for 44 homes Friday.
As the water continues to rise on the Fraser River, the district expects the water level to peak at the 2012 level, which would mean localized flooding.
Evacuation alerts have been issued to homes in the following areas:
Later Friday, portions of Wardle Street and Seventh Avenue will be closed to the public as the district continues with flood preparations. It has also requested a gabion basket damming system to be placed in that area as per the 2012 event.
A gabion is a cage, or box filled with rocks, concrete, or sometimes sand and soil to help stop water from flooding an area.
The alert means that residents should prepare for their homes to be evacuated at any time.
