May 17, 2018 10:56 pm
May 17, 2018

Slocan Valley areas under evacuation alert over potential flooding

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Canadian military is on its way to the southern interior of B.C. to help with the fight against rising floodwaters. John Hua reports.

Evacuation alerts have been issued in two areas of the Slocan Valley amid concerns about potential flooding.

The alerts apply to properties along Slocan Valley West Road and Indian Point Road.

Here are the properties subject to evacuation alert along Slocan Valley West Road:

The alerts mean that residents should prepare for their homes to be evacuated at any time.

But that won’t happen until an order comes down.

Here are the properties subject to evacuation alert along Indian Point Road:

No one has to leave yet, but the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has warned people that the alerts could soon be followed by an evacuation order if conditions deteriorate.

“We are issuing this evacuation alert as a precaution, because we anticipate that water levels on Slocan River will rise and potentially threaten homes in the area,” Andrew Bellerby, the RDCK’s emergency operations centre director, said in a news release.

The Slocan Valley isn’t the only area of the Kootenays under flood watch.

Also struggling under high water conditions is the City of Grand Forks.

The water is past the door frames at this motel in Grand Forks on the Kettle River.

Aaron McArthur / Global News

Much of the city’s downtown is underwater, and a tiger dam has been installed in the hope of keeping water away from businesses.

Federal funding is on the way to help deal with the historic flooding; federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale has accepted a request for federal assistance.

The military are also assisting with flood relief efforts.

