World
May 18, 2018 1:32 pm
Updated: May 18, 2018 2:07 pm

Plane crashes in Cuba moments after taking off from Havana airport

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Picture taken at the scene of the accident after an aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018.

Adalberto Roque/AFP
A A

A plane fell to the ground moments after taking off from Cuba’s José Martí International Airport on Friday, according Cuba’s state TV.

The plane, reportedly a Boeing 737, was carrying 104 passengers and was a domestic flight going to Holguin, the state-run TV said.

A Havana airport employee confirmed to The Associated Press that airport workers have been alerted about the incident.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said there is a “high number” of victims, Agence France-Presse reported.

It’s unclear exactly how many people have been injured, or whether there are casualties.

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— With a file from Reuters

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
airplane falls after take off
cuba airport
cuba havana plane crash
cuba plane
cuba plane falls
Havana
havana airport
havana plane incident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News