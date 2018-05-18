Plane crashes in Cuba moments after taking off from Havana airport

A plane fell to the ground moments after taking off from Cuba’s José Martí International Airport on Friday, according Cuba’s state TV.

Avión Boeing 737 de Cubana de Aviación cayó hace minutos, luego de partir del Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana. — CubaTV (@CubaTVSITVC) May 18, 2018

The plane, reportedly a Boeing 737, was carrying 104 passengers and was a domestic flight going to Holguin, the state-run TV said.

A Havana airport employee confirmed to The Associated Press that airport workers have been alerted about the incident.

Crash à La Havane: le président cubain Diaz-Canel évoque un "nombre élevé" de victimes #AFP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) May 18, 2018

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said there is a “high number” of victims, Agence France-Presse reported.

It’s unclear exactly how many people have been injured, or whether there are casualties.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

