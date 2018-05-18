Plane crashes in Cuba moments after taking off from Havana airport

A plane fell to the ground moments after taking off from Cuba’s José Martí International Airport on Friday, according Cuba’s state TV.
The plane, reportedly a Boeing 737, was carrying 104 passengers and was a domestic flight going to Holguin, the state-run TV said.
A Havana airport employee confirmed to The Associated Press that airport workers have been alerted about the incident.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said there is a “high number” of victims, Agence France-Presse reported.
It’s unclear exactly how many people have been injured, or whether there are casualties.
Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport.
