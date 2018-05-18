N.S., N.B. flu-related deaths have more than doubled this year: health officials

Health officials say there has been more than double the number influenza-related deaths in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick during this flu season compared to last year.

According to Nova Scotia Public Health, there have been 833 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A and influenza B in the province, resulting in the deaths of 61 people.

That’s more than double last year’s total of 26.

The trend is consistent across the provincial border. New Brunswick Public Health says the province has seen 44 flu-related deaths this year – an increase of 30 compared to 2017.

There has been a total of 2,627 influenza cases in New Brunswick, with 660 resulting in hospitalization.

Public Health says most of the Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers who died from the flu were over the age of 65. They also say the deaths include individuals with a positive influenza test result, and influenza may not have been the major contributing cause of death or hospitalization.