May 18, 2018 1:06 pm

Alleged ‘Keele Street Bandit’ arrested in string of armed robberies in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say a suspect dubbed the “Keele Street Bandit” has been arrested.

They allege the accused was responsible for seven robberies at gas stations and fast food restaurants in Toronto’s west end between April 4 and May 12.

Investigators say a man concealed his identity with dark glasses, a hoodie and face mask, pointed a gun at the victims and demanded they give him money and lottery tickets.

They say a 31-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

He is charged with six counts of robbery with a firearm, robbery, six counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

